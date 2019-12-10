WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump is in Hershey, Pennsylvania tonight for another campaign rally.

The president is holding the rally on the heels of Democrats announcing two articles of impeachment against him today. He decried the process today as “political madness”:

To Impeach a President who has proven through results, including producing perhaps the strongest economy in our country’s history, to have one of the most successful presidencies ever, and most importantly, who has done NOTHING wrong, is sheer Political Madness! #2020Election — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

The White House today is celebrating the USMCA deal, agreed to by Democrats, with a vote expected next week.

You can watch live above, via Fox News.

