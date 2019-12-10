comScore

WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Pennsylvania

By Mediaite StaffDec 10th, 2019, 7:14 pm

President Donald Trump is in Hershey, Pennsylvania tonight for another campaign rally.

The president is holding the rally on the heels of Democrats announcing two articles of impeachment against him today. He decried the process today as “political madness”:

The White House today is celebrating the USMCA deal, agreed to by Democrats, with a vote expected next week.

You can watch live above, via Fox News.

