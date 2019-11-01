comScore

WATCH LIVE: TRUMP MISSISSIPPI RALLY

live stream

WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Tupelo, MS

By Mediaite StaffNov 1st, 2019, 8:02 pm

President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally tonight in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Tonight’s rally comes amid a new phase of the impeachment inquiry, after Thursday’s House vote on formalizing the proceedings.

En route to the rally, the president insisted again he’s done nothing wrong and went after the whistleblower on Twitter:

Trump tonight will also be rallying in support of Tate Reeves, the Republican nominee for governor of Mississippi.

You can watch live above, via PBS.

