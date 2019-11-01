WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Tupelo, MS

President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally tonight in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Tonight’s rally comes amid a new phase of the impeachment inquiry, after Thursday’s House vote on formalizing the proceedings.

En route to the rally, the president insisted again he’s done nothing wrong and went after the whistleblower on Twitter:

You can’t Impeach someone who hasn’t done anything wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

The Whistleblower must come forward to explain why his account of the phone call with the Ukrainian President was so inaccurate (fraudulent?). Why did the Whistleblower deal with corrupt politician Shifty Adam Schiff and/or his committee? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

Trump tonight will also be rallying in support of Tate Reeves, the Republican nominee for governor of Mississippi.

You can watch live above, via PBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]