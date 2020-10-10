WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally on White House Lawn Days After Hospitalization for Covid

President Donald Trump will deliver remarks Saturday from the balcony at the White House to a crowd that will be gathered on the South Lawn.

The rally, coming just a weekend after the President was in the hospital with Covid-19, has faced a great deal of criticism. In a fit of preemptive snark, the official White House schedule for Trump described the campaign rally as a “peaceful protest for law & order,” an obvious and familiar dig at what conservatives and the Trump administration characterize as a double standard in media criticism of public gatherings.

Watch the event, streaming live below via NBC News.

—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]