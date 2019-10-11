WATCH LIVE: President Trump Speaks at Louisiana Rally

President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Louisiana tonight following last night’s Minneapolis rally.

Trump’s rally tonight comes on the heels of his announcement of a “very substantial phase one deal” with China and several big developments on Ukraine and the impeachment investigation, including the testimony today from former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Also, given how Trump was giving shoutouts to Fox Newsers he likes last night, there’s a chance he brings up Shepard Smith leaving the network after his remarks swiping at Smith this afternoon.

You can watch live above, via PBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com