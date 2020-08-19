WATCH LIVE: President Trump Speaks at News Conference

President Donald Trump is set to hold a news conference late this afternoon.

Trump’s press conference on day three of the Democratic National Convention come on the heels of his comments blasting Democrats over upcoming “ridiculous Post Office hearings” before the RNC convention, as well as his call to boycott Goodyear because of a slide at a presentation at one location that said Black lives Matter attire was approve, but not Blue Lives Matter or MAGA attire. Goodyear said the slide did not come from their corporate offices.

In the past day, the president has railed against some of the DNC convention speakers while praising anti-Muslim conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, who won the GOP primary for the Florida district where the president lives.

You can watch live above, via the White House.

