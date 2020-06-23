President Donald Trump is set to deliver an address at a Students for Trump event in Arizona.

The speech comes on the heels of his Tulsa rally Saturday. Earlier Tuesday the president visited a section of border wall and signed it.

Before his trip to Arizona, the president continued to tout the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic and tweeted he’s “authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent.”

You can watch the speech live above, via the White House.

