Thursday’s daily White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET.

At Wednesday’s briefing, President Donald Trump said that if coronavirus deaths “can stay substantially under the 100,000 — which was the original projection — I think we did a very good job,” adding, “Even though it’s a lot of people.”

Task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci also addressed the issue of coronavirus conspiracy theories, while a New York Post reporter asked President Trump if he’d consider pardoning Tiger King star Joe Exotic: “I’ll take a look,” Trump replied.

CNN claimed on Wednesday that Vice President Mike Pence’s office forbade task force members from appearing on the network in an effort to push CNN into airing the press briefings in full again.

You can watch live above, via the White House.

