Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is moving into 11th day today, during which, the Democratic House managers and the president’s legal defense team are expected to make their closing arguments before the Senate.

Both sides will have two hours to make their final statements about the charges against the president for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Since the vote for new evidence and witness testimony failed last week in the Senate, however, it is likely that the trial will end with Trump’s acquittal.

The vote on Wednesday will conclude months of investigations and political firestorms surrounding Trump’s attempts to pressure Ukraine into launching investigations against his political enemies. While some of Trump’s supporters echo the president’s claim he did “nothing wrong” with Ukraine, others on the right have conceded that Trump’s actions were improper even if they don’t warrant his removal from office.

Watch above, via CBSN.

