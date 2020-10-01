WATCH LIVE: Thursday White House Press Briefing With Kayleigh McEnany

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is set to hold her next press briefing at 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday.

I’ll be doing a White House Press Briefing at 11 am ET! — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 1, 2020

The briefing will be McEnany’s first since President Donald Trump debated 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday evening.

The debate was heavily criticized across the media.

McEnany’s briefing will also be her first since the release of Rasmussen’s latest weekly poll, which showed Biden up eight points at 51 percent against Trump’s 43 percent.

Watch live above via the White House.

