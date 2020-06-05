<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump announced a surprise news conference on Friday after a stunning May jobs report that saw the unemployment rate fall to 13.3 percent, with 2.5 million jobs added.

I will be doing a News Conference at 10:00 A.M. on the Jobs Numbers! White House. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

The forecasts for the May jobs report were grim. Some were predicting the unemployment rate would continue to soar, reaching 20%, after hitting 14.7% in April, when the country lost a record 20.5 million jobs.

The nationwide shutdowns over the coronavirus pandemic were responsible for shutting down the economy, with the worst job loss occurring in industries worst hit by the public health crisis, like hospitality and retail.

The president is set to speak live at 10 a.m. EST. Watch live above.

