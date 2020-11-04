President Donald Trump’s team is set to hold a press conference in Philadelphia on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The presser comes during a tight presidential race, as Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wait to hear from several battleground states.

The president’s son Eric Trump, his wife and Trump 2020 Senior Advisor Lara Trump, Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Trump campaign Senior Advisor Corey Lewandowski are set to host the press conference.

Trump falsely declared victory during his speech early Wednesday morning, claiming it was “clear” he had won states like Georgia and North Carolina.

“This is a fraud on the American public,” the president claimed. “Frankly, we did win this election.”

Watch above, via Yahoo Finance.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]