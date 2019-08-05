President Donald Trump is set to deliver remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio that shook the country this weekend.

The president returned to Washington D.C. from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey on Sunday night, briefly speaking to reporters about the tragedies that left at least 20 dead in Texas and at least nine dead in Ohio.

In tweets on Monday, the president suggested pursuing bipartisan legislation tying immigration reform to strengthening background checks.

“Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform,” Trump wrote. “We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!”

In a subsequent tweet, Trump blamed the mass shootings on “Fake News.”

“Fake News has contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years,” Trump wrote. “News coverage has got to start being fair, balanced and unbiased, or these terrible problems will only get worse!”

His comments echo those made in the El Paso shooter’s manifesto.

“I know that the media will probably call me a white supremacist anyway and blame Trump’s rhetoric,” the shooter wrote. “The media is infamous for fake news. Their reaction to this attack will likely just confirm that.”

