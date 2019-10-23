President Donald Trump says he will give a statement from the White House today in order to speak about the “big success” his administration has had in addressing the situation between Syria and Turkey. The statement is planned for 11:00 a.m. ET.

Big success on the Turkey/Syria Border. Safe Zone created! Ceasefire has held and combat missions have ended. Kurds are safe and have worked very nicely with us. Captured ISIS prisoners secured. I will be making a statement at 11:00 A.M. from the White House. Thank you!

Big success on the Turkey/Syria Border. Safe Zone created! Ceasefire has held and combat missions have ended. Kurds are safe and have worked very nicely with us. Captured ISIS prisoners secured. I will be making a statement at 11:00 A.M. from the White House. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2019

It’s unclear if Trump will take questions during this address, but if he does, it’s very likely he’ll be asked about the bipartisan accusations that he has abandoned America’s Kurdish allies. Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from northern Syria has been a massive source of controversy, with critics saying it allowed Turkey to start their military incursion into the region, gave detained ISIS fighters the chance to escape amidst the chaos, and provided Russia with the opportunity to expand their influence.

Last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and negotiated a temporary ceasefire from Turkey. The ceasefire period is about to expire, and critics argue that not only did Turkey break the agreement by continuing their aggression, but also the Kurds are facing a massive displacement as they are forced to withdraw from areas where they will continue to be targeted by the Turkish military.

Watch above, via The White House

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]