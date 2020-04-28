President Donald Trump is meeting with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) at the White House today to discuss the possibility of reopening the country. According to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, the two of them will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. ET to discuss the matter.

President @realDonaldTrump will be having a press conference with the Governor of Florida, @GovRonDeSantis at 11:30 am ET. — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) April 28, 2020

Since Trump has repeatedly urged the nation to reopen soon, it is possible he will use the event to further elaborate on his administration’s coronavirus testing guideline and how to rejuvenate the American economy. If he takes questions, Trump might be pressed on the country’s testing capacity, the classified briefings he reportedly receivedclassified briefings he reportedly received on the virus early this year, and the medical supply chainthe medical supply chain.

DeSantis is also likely to face questions since Florida’s stay-at-home orders are set to expire soon, as well as steps taken recently to plan for his state’s reopening. While the Sarasota Herald-Tribune notes that DeSantis has said that the re-opening will be “very methodical, very data-driven,” he has also alluded to a “light at the end of the tunnel” and suggested that certain restrictions might be rolled back soon.

