President Donald Trump will deliver a speech before the United Nations General Assembly today. The address is scheduled for 10:15 A.M. ET.

Trump’s speech, which follows up his address against religious persecution, is expected to focus on his vision for America’s international policy, especially with regard to troubling developments regarding China, Venezuela and Iran. This comes after Trump’s address last year, which was met with laughter as he boasted about his presidency while decrying globalism and promoting self-interested international sovereignty.

Trump’s United Nations engagements have been overshadowed lately by firestorm created by the efforts of him and his allies to pressure the Ukrainian government into investigating Joe Biden. Much of this gravitates around the whistleblower report, flagged as “urgent” by Inspector General Michael Atkinson, indicating that Trump wanted the Ukrainians to hone in on Biden’s campaign to dismiss Viktor Shokin, a controversial former prosecutor who was supposedly investigating the natural gas company Biden’s son Hunter worked with.

Watch above, via The White House.

