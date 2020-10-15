WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds Campaign Rally in North Carolina

President Donald Trump is set to hold a 2020 presidential campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The rally will take place at Pitt-Greenville Airport, and according to WITN, a crowd of thousands of Trump supporters have “filled the venue.”

On Thursday, News Channel ABC 12 reported that, “Officials say there will be health and safety measures in place at the rally.”

“Dividers have been put in place, and airport staff members continue to set up the venue as health officials urge attendees to stay safe,” ABC 12 declared.

Trump previously held a rally in Greenville last year, where he railed against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

Watch live above via PBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]