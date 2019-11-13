President Donald Trump is holding a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan., as the impeachment hearing continues.

While all eyes are transfixed on the impeachment hearings, Trump’s press conference with Erdoğan is sure to provide fireworks. It comes soon after Trump withdrew troops from northern Syria, allowing for Turkey to invade the region and wipe out the territory of U.S.-allied Kurds. Trump’s decision infuriated many Republicans, some of whom met with Erdogan on Wednesday.

The press conference was set to be held at 3:10 p.m. EST, but is running late.

The president largely dismissed the hearing earlier today, again calling it a “hoax” and commenting on the “television lawyers” asking questions:

Trump, appearing with Erdogan, on the hearing this morning: “I did not watch it. I’m too busy to watch it. It’s a witch hunt, it’s a hoax. I’m too busy to watch it. So I’m sure I’ll get a report.” — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 13, 2019

Trump on hearing: “It’s a witch hunt, it’s a hoax. I’m too busy to watch it. I have not been briefed.” “They’re using lawyers that are television lawyers.” — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) November 13, 2019

