President Donald Trump is holding a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö this afternoon.

The president let loose in comments to reporters earlier this afternoon about his Ukraine call, the impeachment inquiry, Adam Schiff, the press, and more. He’s accusing Schiff of treason and accusing Democrats as a whole of trying to orchestrate a “coup” against him.

The president even tweeted, “The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLSHIT, which is what they have been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016, 223-306. Get a better candidate this time, you’ll need it!”

He’s been fired up all day, especially after Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s presser this morning with Adam Schiff, so some of this may come up again during the joint press conference.

You can watch above, via the White House.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com