President Donald Trump is set to hold a press conference on Wednesday following the announcement from House Democrats that they are launching an impeachment inquiry.

The move from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi comes as the White House released details of a call on which Trump pressed the president of Ukraine to investigate the family of a 2020 rival, Joe Biden.

Trump met with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, at the sidelines of the U.N. on Wednesday. There, he faced questions from reporters about impeachment and the call, which was brought to light thanks to a whistleblower complaint about Trump’s actions.

Democrats have accused Trump of threatening to withhold aid from Ukraine unless the country investigated Biden’s son Hunter Biden, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, Burisma. Trump’s allies — notably his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani — have accused Joe Biden of pressuring Ukraine to fire its top prosecutor to protect his son. There is no evidence of this.

Watch above, via Fox News, at 4 p.m. EST.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com