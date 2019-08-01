WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds Rally After Democratic Debates

President Donald Trump is holding a large rally in Cincinnati, Ohio on Thursday night, the day after top 2020 Democrats faced off in a two hour debate that pitched frontrunner Joe Biden against nine other candidates out for blood.

Trump is sure to exploit the fissures in the Democratic field on display at the debates, but he also faces some dangerous pitfalls of his own: the last time the president held a rally, his crowd sparked controversy when, inspired by his own tweets, they chanted “SEND HER BACK” about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

The controversy, sparked by tweets Trump sent out telling four progressive congresswomen to “go back” to unspecified countries, was kept alive by the crowd’s chant, which the president initially criticized but eventually declined to condemn.

In a press gaggle on the White House lawn earlier Thursday, Trump was asked what he would do if the Ohio crowd erupted in a similar chant again.

“I don’t know that you can stop people,” Trump replied. “We’ll see what we can do. I’d prefer that they don’t. But if they do it, we’ll have to make a decision then.”

The rally kicks off at 7 p.m. ET. Watch live above.

[Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images]

