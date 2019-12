On the same night as the House votes on impeachment, President Donald Trump is heading to Battle Creek, Michigan for a “Merry Christmas” rally.

Michigan was a key battleground state in 2016 that Trump ended up winning by a slim margin.

The event, which will be held in the Kellogg Arena, is set to start at 7 p.m. ET.

You can watch live above.

