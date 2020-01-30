President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Des Moines, Iowa at a particularly frenzied time in the news cycle.

For one, Trump is being tried for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power in the Senate. His defense team and the House impeachment managers have been answering questions from senators this week, and the trial is expected to go late into Thursday night. Watch that live here…

Then, there’s the location of Trump’s rally: Des Moines. The Iowa caucuses are in four days, marking the kick-off of the 2020 primary elections. The president’s rally is pitched as a pre-emptive strike on his aspiring rivals, so expect the Democratic field to be the chief subject of Trump’s ire tonight.

One of those rivals, Joe Biden, thought he’d do a little pre-empting himself. The former vice president held his own speech ahead of Trump’s, and panned 45 before a crowd of a few hundred.

“This is a president who laughs at, insults, demeans, and demonizes other people,” Biden said. “He’s more a bully than a president.”

Watch Trump’s rally live above.

