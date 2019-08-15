WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds Rally in New Hampshire

With many of the 2020 presidential candidates spending so much time in New Hampshire of late, the man they’re all hoping to face in the general election is headed there as well.

President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally in Manchester, NH on Thursday night. The event will take place at the SNHU Arena — a venue which holds just under 12,000.

Trump’s speech comes as he’s voiced support for Israel banning Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) from the country over their support of the BDS movement.

“It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep. Tlaib to visit. They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace!” Trump wrote.

Many have condemned the bans including, notably, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), as well as AIPAC — a group which has been critical of Omar and Tlaib in the past.

The rally begins at 7:00 p.m. ET. Watch above, via ABC News.

