President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina in what Politico described as “an election-eve rescue mission in a neck-and-neck congressional race” in the swing state.

The election is a crucial one for Trump and the Republican party. GOP state senator Dan Bishop is facing off against Democrat Dan McCready in a district that has long been reliably Republican (Trump won it by 12 points), but which McCready nearly won back in 2018.

Back in the midterms, Republican Mark Harris finished ahead of McCready by fewer than 1,000 votes, but allegations of ballot fraud led the State Board of Elections to order a new election. Harris declined to run again.

While Trump will likely be focused on boosting Bishop, it’s likely his rally will cover a broad range of the successes and grievances at the top of his mind, many of which he aired out on Twitter today. He took brutal aim at NBC’s Lester Holt for his special on criminal justice reform, musician John Legend for his participation in the special and his wife Chrissy Teigen (for unknown reasons). He mocked his Republican challenger Mark Sanford, reminding everyone of the ex-congressman’s affair. He attacked CNN, suggesting that its new activist investor should put an end to critical coverage. He followed that up with an attack on MSNBC, blasting the network’s ratings and calling it out for ignoring his achievements.

Watch his rally in North Carolina live above, starting at 7 p.m. EST.

