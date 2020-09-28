President Donald Trump is set to hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. ET on Monday.

Trump will reportedly update the country on the national coronavirus testing strategy.

President Trump has repeatedly claimed that a coronavirus vaccine will be available by the end of the year, and possibly before the presidential election.

“We are delivering lifesaving therapies, and we’ll produce a vaccine before the end of the year, or maybe even sooner,” he said in August

White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci has also said that a vaccine could be ready by the end of 2020.

If he takes questions, the president is likely to get a host of inquiries about the stunning New York Times report on his tax returns. The president denied the report on Sunday, and lashed over it in a Tweetstorm Monday morning.

Watch live above via the White House.

