President Donald Trump is set to speak at the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride Thursday morning, as Washington awaits Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s report.

Attorney General William Barr is set to hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. EST to deliver remarks and take questions on the report, which will be released with redactions around midday Thursday.

Trump’s comments are expected at 10:30 a.m. EST. Watch live above.

