WATCH LIVE: Trump Speaks at Thursday Coronavirus Task Force Press Briefing

President Donald Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force will be holding their next press briefing at 5 p.m ET on Thursday.

At Wednesday’s briefing, Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Chief Robert Redfield addressed President Trump’s claim that the CDC chief had been misquoted in the Washington Post after saying that a second wave of the coronavirus could come in the Fall.

Though he refuted President Trump’s claims by confirming that he was “accurately quoted in the Washington Post,” Redfield said that the headline — “CDC director warns second wave of coronavirus is likely to be even more devastating” — was inappropriate.

President Trump sparred with ABC News’ Jon Karl over the controversy, while Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci went against Trump’s skepticism, claiming, “There will be coronavirus in the fall.”

During the briefing, President Trump also stated that while he “disagrees” with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s decision to reopen the economy, he won’t take any action against the governor.

