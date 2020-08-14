President Donald Trump is set to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday.

Trump has held a news conference every day of the week this past week, on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

During his Monday conference, Trump had to abruptly leave after a Secret Service member whispered something to him.

It was later confirmed to have been a shooting outside of the White House.

At Trump’s Thursday news conference, a HuffPo reporter asked the president, “Do you regret at all all the lying you’ve done to the American people?”

Trump ignored the question.

Watch live above via the White House.

