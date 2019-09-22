President Donald Trump is speaking this afternoon at a rally in Houston, Texas for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called “Howdy, Modi!”

Tens of thousands of people are attending, per Reuters:

The event gives Modi, a nationalist facing international criticism over a recent crackdown in disputed Kashmir, a chance to energize his relationship with Indian-Americans who are active political supporters. Trump, meanwhile, will face a largely foreign-born audience that may not prove receptive to his typical strident anti-immigrant messages.

Jubilant supporters dressed in everything from ornate saris to simple dhotis and even a few cowboy hats waved American and Indian flags, chanted “Modi! Modi!” and munched on concession stand snacks that included Indian staples of samosas and naan breads – along with nachos.