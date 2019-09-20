President Donald Trump is speaking alongside Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Friday morning at a joint news conference.

Morrison has just arrived in the U.S. and is taking part in a number of festivities over the course of his week-long visit — including a state dinner. On Friday, the two will appear together before the press.

As is custom at these events, Trump is expected to field two questions from the American reporters gathered, as well as possibly two more from Australian journalists. The bombshell whistleblower claim that the president made a troubling promise of some sort to a foreign leader is likely to be addressed. Reporting on Thursday night revealed that the claim centers on Ukraine.

The president’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, sat for a trainwreck interview with Chris Cuomo on Thursday night in which he admitted to asking Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden — seconds after denying it. Based on comments from the president during a Friday morning pool spray, Trump seems likely to mention Biden during the news conference:

In Oval, Trump tells reporters when asked about Ukraine and whistleblower “it doesn’t matter what i discussed” and adds “someone ought to look into Joe Biden” (per WH pool). — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 20, 2019

The news conference is slated to begin at 11:45 a.m. ET. Watch above, via the Washington Post.

[featured photo via Alex Wong/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com