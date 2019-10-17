WATCH LIVE: Trump Speaks at Rally in Dallas Amid Syria Blowback

Hours after announcing a five-day ceasefire in Syria, President Donald Trump hits the podium Thursday night in Dallas for his latest campaign rally.

The president is scheduled to speak Thursday evening at the American Airlines Center — as he continues to draw criticism from both Republicans and Democrats for his withdrawal of U.S. troops in Syria. Thursday’s five-day ceasefire agreement with Turkey seems to have baffled rather than shed light on the president’s thinking.

Nonetheless, Trump will undoubtedly try to spin the agreement as a win.

“Great day for the Kurds,” Trump said earlier in the day. “It’s really a great day for civilization. It’s a great day for civilization.”

Also, Trump is having to deal with the fallout of his chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, admitting that a quid pro quo took place between the president and Ukraine. Mulvaney, later, attempted to walk back his comments. Still, the remarks are drawing quite a bit of attention.

The rally gets underway at 8 p.m. ET. Watch above, via Fox News.

