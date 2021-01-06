WATCH LIVE: Trump Speaks at Rally in DC Ahead of Bid to Overthrow the Election

President Donald Trump is set to address supporters in Washington D.C. on Wednesday morning — just hours before more than a dozen senators, and more than 100 congressmen attempt to overthrow his election defeat.

For days, the president has promoted the event — which is taking place at The Ellipse, just south of the White House. It is his final speech before a joint session of Congress convenes Wednesday to count the Electoral College votes which will put President-elect Joe Biden in office on Jan. 20.

Trump has spent his Wednesday morning raging about the election via Twitter. He is putting the onus on Vice President Mike Pence to reject the Electoral College results — a power which Constitutional scholars are united in saying that Pence does not have.

“States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval,” Trump wrote. “All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!”

The president is coming under increasing criticism from his own party following dismal results in the Georgia Senate runoffs Tuesday. As of this writing, Raphael Warnock is projected to have defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), and election experts believe Jon Ossoff will top Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) — which would give Democrats control of the Senate.

Once again, Trump is baselessly rejecting a result he does not like.

“Our Election Process is worse than that of third world countries!” Trump wrote Wednesday.

The president’s speech is slated to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET. Watch above, via Yahoo!

