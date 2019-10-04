WATCH LIVE: Trump Speaks at TPUSA ‘Black Leadership’ Event as He Rages Against Impeachment Inquiry
President Donald Trump is speaking Friday afternoon at an event — billed the “Black Leadership Summit” — hosted by conservative youth group TPUSA.
The event is held this weekend in Washington D.C., and Trump is set to speak at 4:30 p.m. EST.
Meanwhile, pandemonium in the nation’s capital. Breaking news on a Friday evening has become commonplace in the Trump era, but recent weeks have been abnormally frenzied.
This Friday night — as House Democrats sought documents from VP Mike Pence and President Trump prepared to hold his speech — NBC News reported that the CIA’s top lawyer, a Trump appointee, made a criminal referral to the Justice Department about the whistleblower’s allegations.
“The move by the CIA’s general counsel, Trump appointee Courtney Simmons Elwood, meant she and other senior officials had concluded a potential crime had been committed,” NBC reported.
Watch live above, via The White House.
