WATCH LIVE: Trump Speaks at Tuesday White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The White House Coronavirus Task Force is set to host its daily press briefing at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump is expected to join members of the Coronavirus Task Force to offer the latest updates on the global coronavirus crisis.

One of Trump’s key task force units, which distributed equipment to help fight the spread of the coronavirus, must now work from home after a partner of the unit tested positive for the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump’s campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany will also now serve as the new White House press secretary, as she replaced Stephanie Grisham on Tuesday.

Watch above via the White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]