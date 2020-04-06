The White House Coronavirus Task Force is set to host its daily press briefing at 5 p.m. on Monday.

President Donald Trump is expected to join members of the Coronavirus Task Force to offer the latest updates on the global coronavirus crisis.

In addition to domestic topics, the president will likely address Monday’s announcement that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved into the Intensive Care Unit for treatment after testing positive for Covid-19.

Watch above via the White House.

