The White House Coronavirus Task Force is holding Saturday’s press briefing beginning at 3:30pm (scheduled).

President Donald Trump is expected to join members of the task force to offer updates on the latest measures the federal government is taking in the ongoing effort to control the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States.

At Friday’s briefing, President Trump told Americans that the CDC now recommends that people wear masks in public as a “voluntary public health measure” and, for some reason, added that he would likely not be wearing one himself.

Saturday’s briefing is scheduled for 3:30 eastern time. Watch live above, via the White House’s YouTube channel.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]