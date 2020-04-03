<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The White House coronavirus task force is holding another press briefing today at 5:00 p.m. ET.

President Donald Trump started off yesterday’s briefing by encouraging Americans to stay home for the next 30 days in order to flatten the curve and save lives, adding that they have made “a lot of progress” on a vaccine.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin later claimed Americans can “call any FDIC bank” regarding the small business loan program, but MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle fact checked the statement and said “That’s absolutely not true.”

Trump then railed against “endless partisan investigations” of his administration amid the outbreak, labeling them “a witch hunt after witch hunt after witch hunt.”

First son-in-law and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner also spoke during the briefing, and received criticism for calling the federal stockpile of medical supplies “our stockpile,” adding, “it’s not supposed to be states stockpiles that they then use.”

Watch live above, via the White House.

