The White House coronavirus task force is holding another press briefing today.

Yesterday’s briefing started off when President Donald Trump unveiled counter-narcotics operations that senior officials said would target Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, who was recently charged with drug trafficking in the U.S. This caused CNN and MSNBC to cut away from the briefing

Since yesterday’s briefing, the White House Correspondents Association voted to kick OAN out of the rotation after personalities from the outlet circumvented processes designed to keep the press corps safe during the outbreak.

President Trump also ripped Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Twitter today, stating, “Somebody please explain to Cryin’ Chuck Schumer that we do have a military man in charge of distributing goods, a very talented Admiral, in fact. New York has gotten far more than any other State, including hospitals & a hospital ship, but no matter what, always complaining.”

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has now officially topped the 1 million mark, according to Johns Hopkins University.

