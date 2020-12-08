WATCH LIVE: Trump Signs Executive Order During Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an Executive Order during a White House Operation Warp Speed vaccine summit Tuesday afternoon. It’s not yet clear what the Executive Order accomplishes, as early reports suggest its primary design is only to reassert “America first,” but will have nothing to do with anything.

The vaccine summit comes after a recent New York Times report that suggested the Trump administration passed on purchasing vaccines from Pfizer last summer, which will make millions of doses available first for other countries that did. During a Tuesday morning appearance on GMA, Dr. Moncef Saouli conceded that he did not know what the Executive Order will actually accomplish.

CNN has reported that the signing of the EO is planned during a Tuesday vaccine summit at the White House, “with the hope that the order will allay fears that there will not be enough doses of the vaccine to go around after distribution begins.”

White House officials described to CNN the order as a “reaffirmation of the President’s commitment to America first.”

Or in other words, it’s purely a political play, according to an administration official who asked not to be identified to CNN, who said there are no specifics on how the executive order will accomplish what it purportedly aims to.

