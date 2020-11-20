<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump is set to hold a press conference on Friday about lowering drug prices. It is the second time that Trump will speak publicly since his election defeat. He has not spoken about the election since Nov. 5, when the race had not yet been called.

According to the White House, Trump will discuss lowering prescription drug prices “for all Americans,” at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Earlier on Friday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany held her first press briefing since early October, during which she declined to comment on Tucker Carlson’s criticism of the Trump campaign’s election lawsuits, was asked when Trump would concede the election to Joe Biden, called CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins an “activist,” and was heckled by Playboy White House correspondent Brian Karem who screamed, “When are you gonna admit you lost?”

Watch live above via the White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]