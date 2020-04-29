President Donald Trump is set to take part in a roundtable meeting with industry executives to discuss the reopening of the country, Wednesday, at 4 p.m ET.

CNBC reported on Wednesday that executives from Toyota, Waffle House, Hilton, and Wynn Resorts, among others, would be attending the roundtable meeting “to discuss reopening the U.S., according to people familiar with the matter.”

Earlier this month, President Trump revealed the White House’s three-phase plan to reopen the U.S. economy, which would begin by allowing gyms, restaurants, sports venues, and movie theaters to open– though subjected to social distancing rules.

Watch live above via the White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]