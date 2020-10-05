President Donald Trump’s physician Dr. Sean Conley is set to update the American public on the president’s coronavirus from the Walter Reed Medical Center at 3 p.m. ET on Monday.

⚠️ Dr. Sean Conley, Physician to the President, is expected to provide an update on the President’s condition in the 3 p.m. hour at Walter Reed. — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) October 5, 2020

The president just announced that he will be leaving Walter Reed at 6:30 p.m. ET.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Trump was admitted to the Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday less than a day after he announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for Covid-19.

A number of White House officials and those in Trump’s circle have since tested positive for Covid-19 too, including White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, former counselor Kellyanne Conway, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

Conley previously delivered an update on the president’s condition on Sunday, where he faced an onslaught of questions from the media on Trump’s health.

Watch live above via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]