WATCH LIVE: Trump’s Physician Dr. Sean Conley Delivers Update on President’s Coronavirus Condition

By Charlie NashOct 5th, 2020, 3:01 pm

President Donald Trump’s physician Dr. Sean Conley is set to update the American public on the president’s coronavirus from the Walter Reed Medical Center at 3 p.m. ET on Monday.

The president just announced that he will be leaving Walter Reed at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Trump was admitted to the Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday less than a day after he announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for Covid-19.

A number of White House officials and those in Trump’s circle have since tested positive for Covid-19 too, including White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, former counselor Kellyanne Conway, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

Conley previously delivered an update on the president’s condition on Sunday, where he faced an onslaught of questions from the media on Trump’s health.

Watch live above via CBS.

