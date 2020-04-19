President Donald Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force will be holding their next press briefing at 5:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. [Update: The press briefing is running behind but should start shortly after 6:00 p.m. ET.]

White House News Conference at 5:45. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2020

The president is expected to discuss his plan for reopening the economy and facilitating efforts by the federal and state governments to counteract the virus.

Critics have objected to Trump’s recent cheering for protestors around the country who’ve broken social distancing policies to demonstrate against stay-at-home orders. The president is regularly asked to take greater federal action against the public health crisis, and Vice President Mike Pence faced a multitude of questions on Sunday about how Trump’s recent statements contradict the White House’s guidelines to let governors decide when their states reopen for business.

