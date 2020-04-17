<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force will be holding their next press briefing at 6 p.m. ET on Friday.

Trump announced his plan for a gradual re-opening of the country during Thursday’s briefing, and said that 29 states may end their coronavirus lockdowns “relatively soon.”

“A prolonged lockdown combined with an economic depression would inflict an immense and wide ranging toll on health,” Trump told reporters.

Trump also took to Twitter on Friday to call for American citizens to “LIBERATE” states run by Democratic governors, which led to backlash from both liberal and conservative critics.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Trump exchanged words on Friday, as the governor ripped the federal government for holding the states accountable for opening the country, while failing to give them financial aid.

“That is passing the buck without passing the bucks,” Cuomo said during his press briefing on Friday, which prompted Trump to blast Cuomo on Twitter.

“Governor Cuomo should spend more time ‘doing’ and less time ‘complaining.’ Get out there and get the job done. Stop talking!” Trump wrote.

