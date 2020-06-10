WATCH LIVE: Wednesday White House Press Briefing With Kayleigh McEnany

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is set to hold a press briefing at 2 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday.

Gallup revealed on Wednesday that President Trump’s approval rating had dropped to 39 percent — down ten points from May 20th.

During her last press briefing on Monday, McEnany defended the clearing of protesters from Lafayette Park before President Donald Trump’s visit to St. John’s Episcopal Church, telling a reporter, “The president is sorry about the fact that Antifa wreaked havoc in our streets and the failure of some members of the media to note that.”

After being asked about Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) appearance at a Black Lives Matter march, McEnany also boasted that President Trump “won 8 percent of the black vote,” while Romney “won 2 percent of the black vote.”

Watch live above via the White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]