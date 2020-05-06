White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is set to hold a press briefing at 4 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday.

McEnany held her first press briefing on Friday, during which Associated Press correspondent Jill Colvin asked the press secretary to “pledge never to lie to us from that podium.”

“I will never lie to you, you have my word on that,” McEnany replied.

MSNBC’s Chuck Todd praised McEnany’s debut as a “normal White House press briefing, if normal is defined by what we were used to with White House press briefings that sort of go back over the last decade if you will.”

McEnany replaced former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham — who famously never held a single press briefing during her role — last month.

Watch live above via the White House.

