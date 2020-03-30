WATCH LIVE: White House Coronavirus Task Force Holds Briefing

The White House coronavirus task force is holding yet another briefing today, as the number of cases and death toll in the United States continues to rise.

Governors across the country are continuing to crack down, with more states issuing stay-at-home orders and others seeking more life-saving equipment for patients. Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx have offered grim predictions that the U.S. is looking at least between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths based on current projections.

At yesterday’s press briefing, President Donald Trump announced social distancing guidelines are being extended to April 30, past Easter. POTUS also berated a reporter asking about comments he made on ventilators last week.

You can watch live above, via the White House.

