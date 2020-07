The Coronavirus Task Force will be holding their next press briefing at 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The task force holds a briefing as the daily cases of the coronavirus have spiked to record highs throughout the nation and as the U.S. has withdrawn from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to speak during today’s briefing on the reopening of schools in the fall.

Watch above, via the Washington Post.

