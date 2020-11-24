WATCH LIVE: White House Thanksgiving Turkey Ceremony With President Trump

The annual White House National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation is set to take place on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

Following the tradition, President Donald Trump is expected to pardon a Thanksgiving turkey.

This year, the birds — from West Liberty, Iowa — are reportedly named Corn and Cob.

According to WIZM News, “Ron Kardel and his wife Susie will be the eighth Iowa family to bring their birds to the White House. The longtime turkey farmers have a sixth-generation operation in eastern Iowa near the Quad cities.”

Last year, Trump pardoned Butter.

