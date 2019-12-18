House Speaker Nancy Pelosi glared at Democratic lawmakers when she announced the vote tally on the first article of impeachment against President Donald Trump, silencing any cheers or celebration.

The House voted on the first article, abuse of power. “On this vote, the yeas are 230. The nays are 197. Present is 1. Article One is adopted,” Pelosi said, slamming the gavel. After some clapping on the Democratic side, Pelosi threw a stern look and waved her hand. That moment prompted shouts from Republicans.

Axios reported earlier Wednesday that House Democratic leaders told members to not celebrate when Trump’s impeachment was announced, out of a desire to treat the event as a “solemn” one.

Shortly afterwards, the House passed the second article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress, by a vote of 229 yeas to 198 nays. Trump, now impeached by the House, will face a trial in the Senate.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]